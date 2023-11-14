Gladiator is the new card of the Ms. Marvel season in Marvel Snap: Higher, faster, further, with Gladiator in our deck? Let’s see if he deserves the chips.

The November season Marvel Snapshorter than usual (it started on November 7, in the heat of the premiere of the film The Marvels) continue with Gladiatorthe new Series 5 card, which you can get for 6,000 chips collector for the next seven days.

You already know how difficult it is to get collector tokens in this game (or how lucky you have to be with the featured chests) so as you will always wonder, is the new card of the week in Marvel Snap worth it?

In this guide we explain how the Gladiator effect works and the best decks to use the new card in the game, with a destroy effect.

Best deck with Gladiator in Marvel Snap

Gladiaror, a character created by Chris Claremont y Dave Cockrum In the 1977 X-Men comics, he belongs to an alien race from the planet Strontia, a member of the Imperial Guard whose super-strength powers only appear if he is completely committed and confident in the cause.

That explains his power in Marvel Snap: he will be able to destroy a card from your opponent’s deck, but only if it has less power than himself.

Gladiator (3-7): When revealed: Add a card from your opponent’s deck to their side of this location. If it has less Power, it destroys it.

This effect makes Gladiator an unpredictable card, appealing due to its very high power compared to the cost (one of the most powerful 3-cost cards) but with a random power that, on many occasions, can be beneficial for the opponent if

a) draws a card that has more power than Gladiator (plays it for free) b) allows that card to activate its Reveal power (if I were Professor Not going…)

So, which decks does Gladiator fit into? Given his unpredictable effect, there’s no clear answer, but there are some cards that can boost Gladiator’s effect. For example, Silver Surferwhich would increase Gladiator’s power to 9, therefore making it more unlikely that the card Gladiator draws will avoid being destroyed.

Surfer is usually played in decks Sera Surfer, with the aim of reducing the cost of your cards to be able to play several 3-cost cards in the last turns, along with cards like Storm, Juggernaut, Brood, Spider-Man o Electro.

