Multiple reports have claimed that Marvel is considering bringing back Chris Evans’ Captain America

Chris Evans finally spoke about the rumors that say that Marvel seeks to bring back the Avengers originals in the UCM.

¿Chris Evans regresa?

During an interview with The View, Evans addressed rumors surrounding his return to Marvel. The actor confirms that he knows of the existence of these reports, but that he is not aware of these alleged plans to bring back the original Avengers. However, Evans said he would agree to return if the project was perfect. Below, we share the words of the popular actor.

“You know, I always see those reports too, and it’s news to me. I think every couple of months, someone says they’re getting Downey, Hemsworth, and Scarlet, and they’re all coming back! Nobody has talked to me about that. And look, I would never say never, but really… I’m very protective. It’s a very valuable role for me, so it would have to be perfect.”

These rumors have always sounded more like speculation than real information, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. It is likely that the original Avengers will emerge little by little (either in post-credits scenes or have a small role in a project) to pave the way for the big return in Secret Wars.