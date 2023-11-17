BMW now also sells the rims of the 3.0 CSL Batmobile as an accessory and that is good news.

You recently saw that Wouter was allowed to go around the block with the BMW 3.0 CSL. The “reincarnation” of the 3.0 CSL Batmobile is a very special edition and something truly unique for BMW. There will only be fifty of them and the starting price (varies per region, but in our case it is) around 800,000 euros. And that’s a lot for, to put it disrespectfully, a converted BMW M4.

Rims

An aspect that is slightly less controversial and just really cool: the rims. The BMW 3.0 CSL gets special unique rims and they are so cool. At first glance they appear to be simple double-five-spoke lightweight rims, such as popular models from BBS or HRE. If you look at it a little diagonally, you will notice that the spokes have holes in the depth direction, creating a unique design.

The undersigned had already daydreamed of these rims as a separate option for a BMW M3 Touring, which according to @ecknine in the comments is possible, or could have been done, if the supplier had not gone bankrupt. However, it seems that BMW still has some sets available and it is now made easier for you to order them.

BMW M Performance velgen

BMW is adding the wheel design of the 3.0 CSL to the BMW M Performance catalogue. The rim (Styling 963M) was already there, but with ‘normal’ five bolts. Now you can choose the real CSL rim: these have centrelocks.

Centrelock

Then you probably know what we mean, but if not, here it is. Instead of five bolts to secure the wheel to its mounting point, a centrelock has one central large bolt. So in theory you can take off an entire rim and put it back on at lightning speed. Like in F1 for example, just look at how much time it would take if you had to loosen five bolts per wheel at every pit stop. There are already quite a few road cars, especially at the top of the cost or performance spectrum, that have centrelock rims, such as the Porsche 911 Turbo and GT3 models.

BMW now also offers the Styling 963Ms with centrelocks. If you really spend more time on the track than on the road, it might be worth it, because otherwise a centrelock rim is a huge gimmick for non-motorsport purposes. Your suspension, at least the end points, will need to be converted to accept a centrelock connection and you will usually need a special air gun and/or a specialist torque wrench to fit them properly. It makes almost no difference to performance. You will notice the biggest difference when every second counts when disassembling a wheel, and when riding circuits as an occasional hobby, we can’t really imagine it making a difference.

M2

The Styling 963M rims with centrelock are available for the BMW M3 (Touring) and M4, but the BMW M2 (G87) also fits them perfectly. A copy of that car in Zandvoort blue is also used for the photos. The rims will be included in the BMW M Performance Parts program, which also includes the carbon fiber bumper and spoiler parts in the photos. The rims measure 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, with tires in size 275/35 ZR19 at the front and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear.

As far as we are concerned, the BMW M2 benefits from these centrelock rims, but we wouldn’t despise an M3 Touring on these shoes either.

