This month a controversy arose around a possible bankruptcy of Banco Aztecawhich worries those people who have their money saved with this banking institution.

The origin of this rumor has to do with the owner of the institution, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, who expressed that he is in a period of financial instability.

Given this, people with savings accounts in this bank have wondered if it could be possible for them to lose their moneyHowever, there is no risk. Although information has circulated on social networks that recommends withdrawing money from Banco Azteca, There is a reason that ensures that this money is protected.

At Banco Azteca the money is protected for up to 3 million pesos by the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB).

If this rumor about Banco Azteca turns out to be true, you can go to the IPAB, if you have less than 3 million, and it will be able to pay you said amount.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions