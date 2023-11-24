In recent days, Reddit has been filled with images that have made all users (especially video gamers) turn up their noses: inside the game menus of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, some full-screen pop-up ads.

Players have reported the problem en masse, going so far as to find it “a sincerely disgusting operation,” and for this reason a Ubisoft spokesperson he quickly spoke up to explain what was happening.

Fabien Darrigues of Ubisoft has released a series of statements on the matter between interviews at The Verge and tweet published via your personal X account: what came out?

The representative stated that Ubisoft was working on introducing some advertising screens to advertise Black Friday offers that were only supposed to appear in opening menu of the game.

The pop-ups present within the game menus would have been the result of a mere technical error which, once the problem was understood thanks to the numerous reports, the software house promptly resolved.

The players then shoot a sigh of relief: the voluntary introduction of invasive advertising within paid titles is still a long way off, fortunately.

The protagonist of the advertisements that appeared on the screen was none other than the new chapter of the saga of the assassins: Assassin’s Creed Miragewhich we talked about extensively in our review.