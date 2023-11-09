Before the departure of Walmart of The good endthe American supermarket and all its related brands celebrate their discounts under the campaign of the Fin Irresistible.

Starting today, November 9th and until the 21st of the same monththe brands Walmart, Bodega Aurrerá, Bodega Aurrerá Express, Walmart Express and Sam’s Club, will be offering offers, discounts and payment facilities on selected products for both physical and virtual stores.

For this commercial season, the ease of payment of up to 18 months without interest paying with credit cards from the following financial companies:

BBVA Citibanamex Inbursa Walmart Inbursa Bodega Aurrera Inbursa Sam’s Club Banorte HSBC American Express Scotiabank Invex Banbajío Afirme bradescard

The only requirement is to accumulate the minimum amount of $4,999 pesos in participating products. In addition, a 20% bonus can be acquired in the digital wallet of Walmart.

