The famous American chain Walmart announced the departure of the commercial event in 2019 The good end. This is derived from its separation from the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic and the Mexican Online Sales Association, the main organizers of said campaign.

However, in order not to waste the sales season, since that same year, all the brands that belong to this company have been promoting their own discount campaign under the name Fin Irresistible.

Under this slogan, The brands Walmart, Bodega Aurrerá, Bodega Aurrerá Express, Walmart Express and Sam’s Club, will be offering discounts starting today, November 9, on physical or online sales starting at 00:00, and will extend until November 20 .

The first discounts offered are on white goods, telephony, computers, appliances or video games and They can now be reviewed on the Sam’s Club virtual portal.

OB

