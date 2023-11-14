Every year the stores Walmart, Bodega Aurrera and Sam’s Club hold an event called “El Fin Irresistible”. In the case of this last store, members who have their membership will be able to find a wide variety of products at unrepeatable prices and enjoy all the benefits that Sam’s Club offers.

During this event, the aforementioned stores offer discounts on a large number of items from several of their departments, including telephones, so if you wanted to renew your cell phone, then this is your opportunity, because Sam’s Club has put up for auction one of the most recent smartphones from the Apple brand.

It is nothing more and nothing less than the iPhone 14 pro Maxwhich has a capacity 256GB and an iOS 16 operating system. It is gold in color and is sold with the telephone company AT&T.

Its original price is 32,734 pesos and During Sam’s Club’s Fin Irresistible 2023 you can purchase it for 19,999 pesos. Likewise, it is clarified that This price is exclusive when purchased in the sams.com.mx online store and they also offer you the opportunity to pay over 12 months without interest.

What is the Irresistible End?

It is an alternative to Buen Fin and is promoted by Walmart, Sam’s Club and Bodega Aurrera stores. The first event emerged in 2019 when the aforementioned stores stopped belonging to the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores (Antad).

Unlike Buen Fin, which runs from November 17 to 20, The Irresistible End lasts approximately 12 days, making it the longest discount event of the month. This began on November 9 and will end next Tuesday, November 21, just one day after Buen Fin.

If, in addition to a high-end cell phone like the iPhone 14 pro Max, you plan to buy another item, you already know that you can go to Sam’s, Bodega Aurrera or Walmart to buy your favorite products with incredible discounts.

Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel

YC

Themes

iPhone Cellular Telephony

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions