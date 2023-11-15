More help is arriving for Italian families. Bank of Italy: “Cutting the wedge in 2024 is an important objective”

Giancarlo Giorgetti claims the choice of one budget law focused on defence of the incomes medium low to mitigate high inflation, through the confirmation of cutting the tax wedge in 2024 up to 35 thousand euros and the start of the reform of new Irpef rates. In confirming the “full legitimacy of the unions” to take to the streets to contest some provisions contained in the maneuver, the owner of the Mef (Ministry of Economy and Finance) replies: “What cannot be said is that the government does not take care of low incomes, the budget has made interventions with cuts in various sectors for this very reason”.

Giorgetti defines the budget law “austere but expansive for medium-low incomes”. During the cycle of hearings in the Senate, numerous comments poured in on the text. Bank of Italy has assessed an “important objective”, the confirmation in 2024 of wedge cut however, inviting the government to find “an orientation to the measure in the medium term”. Via Nazionale’s estimate is an average of 600 euros more in the paycheck in a year. Confindustria approves the choice to focus on supporting medium-low incomes but rejects what it defines as the “substantial absence of a strategy for growth”.

L’Parliamentary Budget Office instead it warns of the possible risks of a maneuver that “appears to be based on a short-term perspective, with temporary and fragmented interventions”. Because to make the wedge cut structural, which costs money 10.7 billion, the necessary resources will have to be found. L’Rev also underlines that the band method of cutting the wedge “ceases any benefit beyond the gross salary threshold of 35.000 eurowith a loss of approximately 1,100 euros if this threshold is exceeded by just one euro”. The owner of the Mef does not fail to remind the Commission of the difficult global economic contextbetween the conflict in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East, in which the maneuver is maturing.

“The most recent data tell us that the Italian economic system, despite all the difficulties, has managed to withstand the concomitant impact of the various critical issues that characterize the international context”, specifies Giorgetti. Then he adds: “In third quarter 2023 il gross domestic product it turned out substantially stable compared both to the previous quarter and to the same period of 2022″. He then warns: “If the preliminary estimate for the third quarter were to be confirmed, the growth target for the current year contained in the Dpb could be subject to a correction downward”.

To those who ask for long-term planning of public finance interventionsGiorgetti points out: “The maneuver is inevitably focused on the difficulties of the present, privileging the support at families also to compensate, as far as possible, for the loss of purchasing power they have suffered so far”. Many topics were touched upon during the hearing, from measures on the birth rate to pensions, from inflation to the commitment to reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio .

“The maneuver complies with the recommendations received from the European Commission for 2024”, underlines the Treasury Minister. As for the privatization package hypothesized in the budget, Giorgetti comments: “The ambition is high but certainly achievable. As soon as the budget law is approved the overall issue linked to privatizations will have to be addressed”.

The majority expressed the will not to present amendments to the text; instead, a government text could arrive with changes to the pension chapter and regarding home taxation. The leader of the Democratic Party group, in the Senate, Francesco Boccia he insists: “Given the many criticisms we are hearing, we ask the minister if, even after the hearings, the system of maneuver will remain irreparably for the government”. Giorgetti replies: “I expressed the hope, which is that of all the economy ministers, that everyone says the maneuver is fine as it is. There may be suggestions for improvement. If a certain measure is removed, another must be found that is equally valid.”

