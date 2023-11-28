The Ironheart series promises answers to a famous theory from the first Man of Steel movie

Ironheart’s upcoming series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) promises more than just continuing Tony Stark’s legacy. It delves into the heart of an enigma that has fascinated fans for more than a decade: Was Tony Stark really the hero behind Iron Man, or was his artificial intelligence, Jarvis, the key to his success?

A theory from the first phase

Since the beginning of the Iron Man saga in 2008, this question has floated in the air. With each appearance of Tony Stark, the charismatic genius behind the armor, the theory gained more followers. Ironheart, which is introduced in Phase 4 of the MCU, seems to be the key piece to solving this dilemma.

Jarvis hasn’t just been a virtual assistant in Stark’s adventures; He has been his savior on numerous occasions, managing everything from the construction of the suits to the most complex technological aspects. But is this enough to consider him the true hero behind the character?

Iron Man 3 and the true identity of the hero

Tony’s emotional journey in Iron Man 3 highlights this issue. Stark comes to the conclusion that he is Iron Man, beyond his armor. This crucial point seems to affirm the theory that Stark is, in fact, the hero. However, Jarvis’s influence cannot be ignored.

Riri Williams’ appearance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever places her as the logical successor to Iron Man. Her use (or non-use) of a Jarvis-like artificial intelligence or even an AI construct of Tony Stark, as seen in the comics from Marvel, will be decisive in understanding the role of technology in these heroes.

More than an heiress, an innovator

Riri Williams, an emerging brilliant mind in the MCU, represents more than Tony Stark’s successor; She is the embodiment of a new generation of heroes. Created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato, Riri first appeared in Marvel comics in 2016. Her rapid acceptance and popularity among fans positioned her as an ideal candidate to fill the void left by Stark. Like Tony, Riri is distinguished by her exceptional intellect and her ability to build advanced armor.but with a fresh and contemporary approach.

Compared to other MCU characters, Riri brings a unique perspective, not only in terms of technology, but also in representation. As a young African American woman, her story adds diversity and depth to the Marvel universe. Her arrival is not only crucial to Iron Man’s legacy, but also reflects the MCU’s commitment to the inclusion and constant evolution of its heroes.

Demystifying the theory?

The Ironheart series probably disproves that Jarvis was the real hero. Such a revelation would not only affect Tony Stark’s narrative, but also that of characters like Riri and James Rhodes/War Machine. The series should emphasize that it’s the person inside the suit who counts, and that the armor and AI are simply tools in his heroic pursuits.

Ironheart is not only destined to continue Iron Man’s legacy, but also to assert her own heroic identity in the future of the MCU. The series has the potential to reinforce the idea that Stark was a true hero and establish Riri Williams as a hero in her own right.

The Ironheart series not only will continue the legacy of Iron Manbut will also open the way to new stories and possibilities in the Marvel universe.