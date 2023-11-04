Iron Marines is a game that was a breath of fresh air in the world of real-time strategy video games, one of the best games for PC. From the hand of Ironhide Game Studionow it comes Iron Marines Invasion to Steam and Google Play, where they maintain the level shown and add endless gags and easter eggs from pop culture. 25 new worlds to explore and fight epic battles.

Iron Marines Invasiona sequel in new settings

Iron Marines Invasion brings, after 5 years of peace, new threats to the galaxy through Steam and Google Play. Once again it is The Federation who has to face the new invaders. It all begins on planet Ycycl III, a world of ice, where you can breathe nothing but cold as far as the eye can see. After the great victory obtained in Borealis, where The Federation managed to stop the Raad invasion, a new threat looms on the horizon. A Federative detachment has encountered something suspicious in the Crimson Vulture settlement, and from here, a new war has been unleashed.

With these premises, the game takes place with the same mechanics as the previous installment, the movement of troops, the exploration of hidden maps, the protection of bases with turrets and armies and the strategy when attacking. We will have different types of units that will evolve as we progress. The same thing happens with the heroes, vital to achieving victory. Without them the stages are almost impossible to complete. There are heroes that are unlocked during the advancement and others that are paid, some very powerful like Kendra or Red Dragon.

Improvements have come in many aspects. The interface for accessing the worlds is more diverse, which helps follow the growth of characters and units in a more organic way. But the greatest achievement is that now the strategy is completely necessary. Although in the previous installment you could advance with the hammer and sickle ahead, here the use of strategy is vital. The ability to place the defensive turrets freely is still missing, but in general the game has gained in strategy.

The final bosses, a strategic challenge

Another notable aspect is that all areas of the maps must be explored to obtain benefits that will later be enjoyed during the games. The level of learning, as well as the scale of evolution, is very intuitive, and allows the games to happen one after another. The comic-like stories between phases add context to the story mode that makes the game both interesting and addictive.

The cake goes to the inclusion of the final bosses as a culmination of each of the planets in a much more impactful way. It is very reminiscent of games like Contra from the 90s, and that makes it a lot better than its predecessor. Defeating them is a challenge of cunning and strategy, it’s not enough to just “go for it.” It is necessary to use your brain to be able to create an attacking environment that allows an offensive to be carried out successfully. Without a doubt, a differentiating element of this game.

Defining a strategy is the only way to defeat the final bosses. The evolution of the units, another requirement.

In short, Iron Marines Invasion is a continuous game, but it adds improvements and elements to the experience that make it worth playing. Available from November 3, 2023 via Steam and/or Google Play. Recommended for casual players looking for new challenges in creative games.