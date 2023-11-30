Tony Stark reunites with a mutant ally to regain his final status in the Marvel Universe.

Iron Man became a very powerful being in Marvel

Tony Stark has found a new position in the Marvel Universewhich places it as a key piece in the entire complex network that is affecting the X-Men. Iron Man has married Emma Frost, and now he has to do without his iconic Iron Man armors as he fights against the forces led by Feilong and Orchis. The cover of The Invincible Iron Man #14 reveals that Stark will team up with the dangerous mutant Forge in order to create new technology that gives them an advantage to win their war against Orchis, with the help of their ally Ironheart.

The marriage between Tony Stark and Emma Frost has given him the opportunity to learn about the existence of the powerful metal mysterium, which has an origin closely linked to mutants, which Tony hopes to use to create a new suit. He will do all this while he faces the Stark Sentinelswhich were built thanks to Stark Industries technology stolen by Feilong. This advance of The Invincible Iron Man #14 shows to Iron Man, Ironheart y Forge equipped with incredible weapons preparing for a battle against a very powerful enemy.

Forge It’s one of the X-Men most dangerous that can be found in the nation of krakoa, although at first it may not seem like a big deal. The mutant’s main power is based on him having an intuitive knowledge of engineering, technology and invention, which allows Forge to ccreate practically anything you can imagine. Forge used his power to create some of the most important buildings in the world. Krakoaestablishing itself as a very important element for the constitution of the nation.

If a memory exercise is done, fans will remember that Iron Man became a cosmic god in his battle against Korvac. Now, Forge’s ability combined with Ironheart’s genius could allow Tony to once again achieve his god form with absolute control over his body. The mutant gift of Forge It may be necessary to raise Iron Man’s powers, so that he can directly fight an army of soldiers that he designed himself. What comes out of the meeting of these three characters remains a mystery, since Forge showed his rejection of Iron Manalthough he respects their intelligence and innovation.

