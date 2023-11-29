After having conquered the Foro Sol in Mexico City in September 2022, Iron Maiden returns to Mexico with its international tour Future Past World Tour, with which they promise to dazzle all their fans.

The British heavy metal group has confirmed its return to the same venue on November 20, 2024. Ocesa, through its social networks, was in charge of confirming the news in which it is also mentioned that HSBC will be the banking institution in charge of managing the sale of tickets.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale next Thursday, December 30 and Friday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m., but as we know that there are fans waiting to secure their ticket to the event, additional options to purchase have also been announced. your tickets in advance.

Requirements to access exclusive ticket sales

If what you want is to secure your place at the Iron Maiden concert, the only requirement is to purchase the Fan Club Membership of the band, which you can get through the group’s website https://fanclub.ironmaiden.com/.

According to the site, by purchasing this membership, fans will have access to several benefits, especially access to pre-sale tickets for the band’s events. Find out what other benefits your Fan Club Membership includes:

10% discount on almost everything in the store. Access to exclusive Fan Club merchandise Access to our legendary ‘First on the Barrier’ draw to be the first into upcoming Maiden shows Regular e-newsletter from ‘Rue Morgue’ Regular competitions Digital editions of Iron Maiden Fan Club magazine

The cost of this membership is 588.72 Mexican pesosonce you’ve purchased it through the band’s official website, you’ll receive an activation email with details on how to set up your Fan Club account.

