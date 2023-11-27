As part of his twenty-fifth “Future Past World Tour 2024”, with which he has already visited 31 cities in the United States, Canada and Europe and, Iron Maiden has just announced that he will offer a concert in Mexico City.

The show will take place on November 20, 2024 at Foro Sol.

This Monday, the band published on their social networks that their most recent tour will also reach Mexico and Colombia, since during the first 37 concerts they did not include any city in Latin America and the only Spanish-speaking region in which they performed was in Spain, Therefore, their fans in our country are already beginning to show signs of life, due to the excitement caused by the return of London musicians to our country.

“Future Past World Tour” has been divided into two stages; The first began on May 28 of this year, with a concert that the group offered in Ljubljana, Slovenia. From there, the musicians toured throughout Europe, until last September they performed two concerts in Canada and two more in the United States, but it seems that there were still many other cities to visit and, a month ago , announced that the tour still had more to give, adding 27 dates agreed for 2024.

Among the 27 dates in which Steve, Dave, Adrian, Bruce, Nicko and Janick visited a large part of the territories of Canada and the United States, they also included Chile, which they visited on November 2, just 18 days before they land on Mexican soil, because half an hour ago the band announced that their tour will also reach Mexico and Colombia.

The pre-sale of the tickets will take place on November 30 and December 1 from 2:00 p.m., which can be purchased by those who have an HSBC account, Well, the promoter that will bring Iron Maiden is OCESA, while the sale to the general public will begin on December 2.

Just as it happened in 2022, the band will once again set foot on the Foro Sol stage, since two years ago was the last time they visited our country, a time when they were promoting their tour. “Legacy of the Beast World Tour”, in which they had the band Mastodon as a guest.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions