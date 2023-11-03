loading…

Israel’s actions in Gaza are considered not just self-defense, but are approaching the level of revenge. Photo/REUTERS

DUBLIN – Irish Prime Minister (PM) Leo Varadkar on Friday (3/11/2023) described the action Israel in Gaza it is not just self-defense but has approached the level of revenge.

Varadkar’s statement was the harshest criticism of Israel by a leader of a European Union member state.

Gaza health authorities say 9,061 people have been killed since Israel launched its offensive on the Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million people in retaliation for a deadly attack by the Hamas militant group in southern Israel on October 7.

“I firmly believe that Israel has the right to defend itself, has the right to attack Hamas, that they cannot do this again,” Varadkar told reporters during a visit to South Korea, as quoted by Reuters.

“What I see now is not just self-defense. It looks like something closer to revenge,” Varadkar said.

“We shouldn’t have been there. And I don’t think Israel will guarantee freedom and security in the future in that way,” he said.

When asked by a journalist whether Israel’s actions constituted a war crime, Varadkar said, “I have no right to say that.”

Israel insists it is acting in accordance with international law and its attacks are intended to destroy Hamas, which operates among the civilian population.

The Gaza war has highlighted foreign policy divisions within the European Union.

Countries such as France, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland have supported UN calls to end the conflict for humanitarian reasons.

But other countries such as Germany, the Czech Republic and Austria oppose it, arguing that it could curb Israel’s ability to defend itself and allow Hamas to regroup.

Ireland has traditionally been one of Western Europe’s harshest critics of Israel’s policies towards the Palestinians.

