Suara.com – Irfan Hakim was one of the artists who attended Ashanty’s 40th birthday party which was held at a luxury hotel, last November 5.

The moment Irfan Hakim came to Ashanty’s birthday was shared on his social media accounts such as TikTok. In his TikTok account, Irfan uploaded the excitement of Anang Hermansyah’s wife’s birthday party.

Apart from that, Irfan Hakim also shared a moment of togetherness when he met the artist who is being widely discussed, Aaliyah Massaid.

At the event, Aaliyah Massaid was seen wearing a long terracotta colored dress in the style of a Disney Princess. Even the moment Aaliyah danced was recorded by Irfan Hakim.

“When attending an event, look for the people closest to you, congratulate them on making other people happy,” wrote Irfan Hakim on his TikTok account.

Aaliyah Massaid and Mahalini at Ashanty’s 40th birthday party, Sunday (5/11/2023). (Instagram)

Irfan Hakim’s upload was immediately flooded with comments from netizens. Netizens are busy talking about Aaliyah Massaid’s beautiful appearance.

“Aal is really beautiful, I like it,” said the account @vic****. “Beautiful Aal is ready to be shaliha’s wife,” said the account @use***.

“Aal really beautiful, happy kiyowo,” commented the account @cen***. “Aaliyah masha Allah always smiles,” said the account @hat***.