Suara.com – The Indonesian National Team demonstrated solid defensive capital ahead of facing Iraq in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifications in the Asia Zone. The duel between the two teams will take place at the Basra International Stadium on Thursday (16/11/2023).

This match will certainly be tight for both teams. Iraq is one of the top teams in Group F, while the Garuda squad has high ambitions to qualify for the next round.

According to Iraqi media, Winwin, the Garuda squad is expected to provide a surprise on the field.

Led by experienced coach Shin Tae-yong, the team is expected to adopt a balanced defensive strategy, causing difficulties for Iraq.

“The coach from South Korea, Shin Tae-yong, tends to play a 4-3-3 formation, with a more defensive defense, and sometimes uses a balanced 4-4-2 formation.”

“This South Korean coach previously won the AFC Champions League with Seongnam South Korea in the 2009/2010 season.”

“With the same team he won the South Korean Cup in the 2010-11 season.”

“And winning the East Asian Cup with South Korea in 2017,” wrote Winwin.

According to Winwin, foreign players will be the main strength for the Garuda squad under Shin Tae-yong’s tactics.

The eight players selected are Sandy Walsh (Belgium), Jordi Amat (JDT), Shayne Pattynama (Viking FK), Saddil Ramdani (Sabah FC), Asnawi Mangkualam (Jeonnam Dragons), Pratama Arhan (Tokyo Verdy), Elkan Baggott (Ipswich Town ), and Rafael Struick (ADO Den Haag).

Head-to-head records show Iraq’s superiority, with their last win at the 2013 Asian Cup.

