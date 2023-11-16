Denpasar Voice – The hopes of Iraqi fans to make the Indonesian national team players lose their nerve in the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone could end in disgrace.

The reason is that the Indonesian National Team Coach, Shin Tae-yong, was indifferent to responding to pressure from the home fans at the Basra International Stadium, Iraq.

Previously, Iraqi fans were roaring and would fill the stands at the Basra International Stadium with 65 thousand supporters to put pressure on the Garuda squad throughout the match.

The coach who is familiar with STY asked his team to enjoy the match against Iraq. This message was conveyed by Shin Tae-yong when accompanying Egy Maulana Vikri et al to try out the Basra International Stadium field.

“I have also asked our players to enjoy every moment of the match even though the support from the fans is not as much as that received by the hosts,” said the South Korean tactician as quoted from the official PSSI website.

“But we will try our best to create opportunities. “Apart from that, our players are also more mentally prepared for this match,” continued Shin Tae-yong.

The Iraq vs Indonesian National Team match is scheduled to kick off at 17.45 local time or 21.45 WIB.

Shin Tae-yong brought 25 of his best players for the second round of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in the Asian zone against Iraq and the Philippines.

If they succeed in achieving positive results during their visit to the Iraqi headquarters, it will be quite positive capital for the Indonesian National Team as they look towards their next match against the Philippines on November 21 2023. (Rizal/*)