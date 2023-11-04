loading…

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hailed the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hailed the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel. IRGC official Sardar Abolfazl Shekarchi called the attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, “the greatest success of the Islamic world.”

Shekarchi is the IRGC General Staff Deputy for Cultural Propaganda and Defense.

The October 7 attack claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis and hundreds of others were kidnapped.

“The greatest success of the Islamic world after Operation Storm al-Aqsa was the consensus of the countries of the world against the oppressive and bloodthirsty Zionist regime,” he said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency, Sunday (5/11/2023).

“Fighting against global arrogance is one of the greatest achievements of the Islamic Revolution, which has been given to the oppressed people of the world,” he continued.

“After a heroic, successful, victorious operation that destroyed Israel’s pride, most NATO member states supported Israel and its oppression of the people of Gaza became increasingly visible,” he said.

He stated that the parties mentioned above could not tolerate “petty resistance from a small group called Hamas”.

“Hamas strives and claims their rights and frees their occupied land (Israel),” he said.

“The campaign of world powers in the Mediterranean Sea and the siege of Gaza is the result of their kneeling before the Hamas group,” he added.

Addressing Israel’s military response to Hamas in Gaza which has resulted in many civilian casualties, Shekarchi said; “They are afraid of fighting face to face with Hamas, and in a shameful and defeatist manner, women and children are the targets of their bombings. But this crime and bloodshed will not last long and victory lies in the hands of Palestine and the resistance groups.”

Continuing his statement to the press, Shekarchi said; “That 247 years have passed since America’s sad life of crime, and during this time, 227 wars have been fought either directly or indirectly. Initiated or supported by America.”

“During this war, millions of people on Earth shed blood,” he said.