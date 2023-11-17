loading…

Iran’s special forces say they will do whatever they can to help Hamas in its war against Israel. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iran will do anything to help Hamas in its war against Israel. That is the message of the commander of the Iranian Quds Force Esmail Qaani to the main commander of the Hamas military Mohammed Deif.

The Quds Force is a special force from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) whose main task is to carry out operations outside Iranian territory.

“Your brothers in the resistance axis are united with you and will not allow the enemy to achieve its dirty goals in Gaza and Palestine,” Qaani said in a letter addressed to Deif, the top commander of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing.

It is not yet known when the letter was delivered, but it was only published by the IRNA news agency on Thursday, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Friday (17/11/2023).

The resistance axis Qaani refers to refers to a network of regional militant groups supported by Iran, including Hamas, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, militia groups in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthi militia in Yemen.

“We stand by the promise of brotherhood that unites us and we assure you that we will do whatever it takes in this historic battle,” Qaani added in his letter.

The publication of Qaani’s letter came a day after a Reuters report said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei told Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh earlier this month that Tehran would not go to war with Israel on behalf of the Palestinian resistance group.

Earlier on Thursday, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan rejected the report as “outright lies.” Iran has not commented on this.

The Israel-Hamas war began when the Gaza-based Palestinian resistance group crossed into southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostages.

Since then, the Israeli Zionist military has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop until now. More than 11,000 people have died in Gaza since Israel’s bombardment began.