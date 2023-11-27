loading…

Palestinians welcome the release of prisoners from Israeli prisons. Iranian Army Chief Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said Israel’s collapse was clear. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Head of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi teased Israel, which he said was weaker than a spider’s web.

“Israel’s collapse is clear,” he said on Sunday, referring to the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in exchange for the release of hostages held by Hamas, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Monday (27/11/2023).

He praised Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, which was named Operation Storm al-Aqsa. This attack killed 1,200 people and hundreds of others were taken hostage.

“The al-Aqsa storm returned attention to the Palestinian issue and made it the number one issue in the world,” said Mousavi.

These comments are in sync with statements by Hamas officials that the aim of Operation Storm al-Aqsa is to re-raise the Palestinian issue which the international community has begun to forget.

“Israel was helpless in the face of resistance and did not achieve any military objectives,” he said.

“Signs of the collapse of the Israeli regime became very clear in the operation, when the Zionists knelt down and accepted all the conditions set by the Palestinian resistance forces,” he explained, referring to Hamas.

General Mousavi said the Iranian Army has informed domestic authorities and international organizations that it is ready to deploy troops to areas near the Gaza Strip and provide necessary medical assistance to the people of Gaza.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, Israel has bombarded Gaza almost non-stop before finally agreeing to a four-day ceasefire that began last Friday.

More than 14,800 Palestinians, including 6,150 children, have been killed in Gaza in brutal Israeli attacks.

(but)