loading…

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian accused the US of causing genocide in Gaza. Photo/Press TV

GAZA – Iran says it does not want Israel’s genocidal war to expand further in the Gaza Strip, but the approach taken by the United States and the Israeli regime in the region makes an expansion of the war highly likely.

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an interview with the Financial Times during his recent trip to Geneva, Switzerland.

The Israeli regime launched a devastating war in the blockaded territory on October 7 following a surprise operation carried out by the Gaza-based resistance movement. At least 12,300 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 5,000 children, and more than 29,800 people have suffered injuries during the war.

Israel has targeted hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza despite international condemnation. The United States, Israel’s largest and oldest ally, has provided thousands of arms shipments to the regime since the start of the war.

Washington, which has sought to justify the Tel Aviv regime’s vicious attacks on Gaza as a means of “self-defense”, has also used its veto on a UN Security Council resolution calling on the occupying regime to halt its aggression.

In his interview, Iran’s top diplomat noted that during the early weeks and days of the war, American officials sent messages to Iran through certain diplomatic channels, claiming that Washington did not want an expansion of the scope of the war and asking Iran to take action on its own. restraint.

“Over the past 40 days, messages have been exchanged between Iran and the US through the US interests section at the Swiss embassy in Tehran,” said Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

“Responding to the US, we said that Iran does not want war to spread, but because of the approach adopted by the US and Israel in the region, if (Israel’s) war crimes against the people of Gaza and the West Bank cannot be stopped, any possibility can be considered, and more conflict expansion is unavoidable,” said Iran’s foreign minister.

Amir-Abdollahian added that the US had also sent a similar message to the Hezbollah resistance movement in Lebanon, asking the movement to exercise restraint.