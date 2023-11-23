loading…

Hamas troops are involved in fierce fighting with Israeli troops in Gaza. Iran says war will spread if the Israel-Hamas ceasefire is not extended. Photo/REUTERS

BEIRUT – Iranian government warns of widespread threat Israel-Hamas war in Gaza if the ceasefire is not extended.

The warning was conveyed by Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian while visiting Beirut, Lebanon, on Wednesday.

“If this ceasefire starts tomorrow, if it is not continued, conditions in the region will not be the same as before the ceasefire and the scope of the war will expand,” he told Al-Mayadeen television channel.

“We are not trying to expand the scope of the war,” he said. “If the intensity of the war increases, every possibility will expand the scope of the war,” he explained, as reported by Al Arabiya, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday said they had agreed to a four-day ceasefire in the Gaza war.

As part of the deal, Hamas will free at least 50 hostages they took in a deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

In return, Israel will free at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into the Gaza region after more than six weeks of bombing.

Amir-Abdollahian said Iran saw two options for Israel to take. “First, a humanitarian ceasefire which has turned into a permanent ceasefire,” he said.

“Second, by threatening the Palestinian people, the Palestinian people will decide for themselves,” he said.

“(Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu cannot realize his dream of destroying Hamas,” added the top Iranian diplomat.