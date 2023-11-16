loading…

Iran has reportedly distanced itself from the Israel-Hamas war despite supporting the struggle of the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Three Iranian officials revealed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s message to Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh that Tehran will not enter into a war against Israel Now.

Experts assess Khamenei’s attitude that keeps Iran away from the Israel-Hamas war is his strategy that wants to rely on his proxies first rather than “dirtying” Tehran’s hands.

According to three Iranian officials, Khamenei’s reason was that Tehran did not want to get involved in the Israel-Hamas war because Hamas did not inform him about their devastating attack on Israel on October 7.

“Iran’s Supreme Leader delivered a clear message to Hamas leaders when they met in Tehran in early November… You gave us no warning of your October 7 attack on Israel and we will not take part in the conflict on your behalf,” said the the official, echoed Khamenei’s message, as quoted by Reuters.

However, Khamenei’s message echoed by the three officials appears to be at odds with a series of meetings between the highest echelons of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the leaders of Lebanon’s Hamas and Hezbollah over the year.

In April, Hamas announced that its political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, visited Khamenei in Tehran.

According to a Reuters report, during Haniyeh’s last visit earlier this month, Khamenei told him that Iran would continue to provide political and moral support to the Palestinian resistance group, but would not intervene directly.

Iranian officials have repeatedly stated that they were not involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, but they praised it and ordered celebrations in the streets, with large banners going up within hours.

However, Iranian and Hamas sources who spoke to Reuters claimed; “The Supreme Leader (Khamenei) is pressuring Haniyeh to silence voices in Palestinian groups who are openly calling for Iran and its powerful ally in Lebanon, Hezbollah, to join the fight against Israel with full force.”

Recent statements by Tehran officials that Iran is distancing itself from the Israel-Hamas war, which has seen Iranian proxies in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen launch attacks against Israel, will come as a surprise to Iran’s domestic readers who have for years heard its calls for annihilation. State of Israel.