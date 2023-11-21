loading…

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Photo/sputnik

TEHERAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday (21/11/2023) asked BRICS leaders to use all economic and political opportunities to pressure Israel.

In the midst of increasing horror in the Gaza Strip during the “second phase” of Israel’s aggression on the Gaza Strip, the Zionist apartheid regime increasingly escalated its actions, resulting in an increase in civilian casualties.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in response, called on BRICS leaders to utilize economic and political channels to put pressure on the Israeli government.

“The United States has made all international organizations faceless. “Iran wants BRICS members and governments to defend security, uphold justice and fight racial discrimination in the world, and use all their political and economic opportunities and power to put pressure on Israel and its supporters from Western countries,” Raisi stressed at an external summit. BRICS usually concerns the Middle East.

Raisi urged BRICS countries to recognize the Israeli government as a “terrorist regime.”

“Israel’s continuous attacks on hospitals, health centers and religious places, as well as the murder of women and children, doctors, nurses and journalists are acts of terrorism, and the Israeli regime needs to be recognized as a terrorist regime and its army as a terrorist organization,” stressed Raisi.

“The BRICS countries must adopt a resolution at the UN to stop Israel’s crimes in the Gaza Strip,” concluded Raisi.

(she)