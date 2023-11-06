loading…

The Gaza region, Palestine, was destroyed by Israeli bombardment in the war against Hamas. Iran threatens to attack the US if it does not stop Israel’s war in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani on Sunday threatened to carry out a serious attack against the United States (US) if it did not end the war Israel in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

“Our advice to America is to immediately stop the war between Israel and Palestine and ensure a ceasefire, or America will face a serious attack,” Ashtiani said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency, Monday (6/11/2023).

The war between Israel and Hamas will soon enter its 30th day and there are no signs of stopping. More than 9,700 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli bombardment, of which more than 4,000 are children.

This major war was sparked by the October 7 major attack on Israel which left more than 1,400 people dead and hundreds more kidnapped.

On October 27, Israel began a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip to eliminate Hamas militias and rescue hostages.

Iran, the main source of financial and military support for Hamas, considers the US to be militarily involved in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Previously, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hailed the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel. IRGC official Sardar Abolfazl Shekarchi called the attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, “the greatest success of the Islamic world.”

Shekarchi is the IRGC General Staff Deputy for Cultural Propaganda and Defense.

“The greatest success of the Islamic world after Operation Storm al-Aqsa was the consensus of the countries of the world against the oppressive and bloodthirsty Zionist regime,” he said.

“Fighting against global arrogance is one of the greatest achievements of the Islamic Revolution, which has been given to the oppressed people of the world,” he continued.