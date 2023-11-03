Iranian prison authorities have blocked the transfer to hospital of Narges Mohammadi, activist and winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, for her refusal to wear the hijab, an Islamic veil that has been mandatory in public places in Iran since 1979. Mohammadi she suffers from heart and lung problems and is currently detained in Evin prison in Tehran, famous because it is the place where political prisoners are almost always locked up.

Mohammadi, who has been in prison for almost two years, was awarded the Nobel Prize in October for “her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for promoting human rights and freedom for all”. The family said that, due to her refusal to wear the hijab, Mohammadi was not even taken to the hospital infirmary on Monday but was examined in the women’s wing of the prison. The authorities have decided not to transfer her to hospital until she wears the veil.