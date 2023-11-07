Iran, the Nobel Peace activist chooses fasting to protest against denied medical care

After being denied the right to treatment, the Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi, decided to start a hunger strike in Evin prison, where she has been detained for about two years. The 50-year-old activist was awarded the prestigious international award this year for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for the promotion of human rights.



And it is precisely in accordance with that struggle that Mohammadi she refused to wear the hijab, as an essential condition set by the Iranian government for her to be transferred to a hospital and receive adequate treatment for her serious pathologies.

Read also: Iran denies treatment to Nobel Peace Prize winner. UN, mockery of the country leader of rights

The Nobel Prize winner communicated his choice through a message from prisonin which he informed his family that he had gone on hunger strike several hours ago. “We are concerned about his physical condition and health,” the family said in a statement. The Nobel Prize-winning activist, detained in Evin prison, protests against limitations on medical care for her and other prisoners and the obligation for women to wear the veil in the Islamic Republic.

Read also: Tajani: “Italians away from the Strip”. Hamas commanders killed in tunnels

Subscribe to the newsletter