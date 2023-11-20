loading…

Iran launched its second hypersonic missile, named Fattah II. This launch was marked by pressure on Islamic countries to cut ties with Israel. Photo/Tasnim News Agency

TEHERAN – Iran on Sunday launched its newest hypersonic missile, named Fattah II.

The launch took place when Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Islamic countries to cut ties with Israel in response to the Zionist military war in Gaza.

Khamenei attended the launch of the latest weapons, including inspecting other weapons such as drones belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) aerospace unit.

Iranian state media, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Monday (20/11/2023), described Fattah II as an HGV hypersonic missile.

The appearance of the Fattah II missile follows the introduction of Iran’s first domestically produced hypersonic missile, the Fattah, which was launched in June.

During the event, Khamenei urged Islamic countries to cut political ties with Israel.

“Islamic governments must sever their political ties with the Zionist regime at least for a limited period,” Khamenei said.

He also called on Islamic countries to block the flow of energy and goods to Israel.

Earlier this month, Khamenei urged Muslim countries to cut economic ties with Israel and called for blocking oil and food exports.