Iran says Israel failed to achieve its goal, namely eliminating Hamas in the Gaza war. Thus, the winner of the Gaza war is the Palestinian side. Photo/REUTERS

TEHERAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel has failed to achieve its goal in the Gaza war, namely eliminating Hamas. According to him, this temporary ceasefire agreement is a clear victory for Palestine.

“The Zionist regime has not been able to achieve its goals; they want to neutralize the (Palestinian) resistance, but they are unable,” said Raisi, referring to the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad groups based in Gaza, as quoted by IRNA, Friday (24/11/2023).

Raisi said Israel’s actions in Gaza only fueled global hatred towards the Jewish state.

Commenting on the temporary ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Iranian president said: “Now that the ceasefire has been announced, we can say that Palestine is the clear winner of this conflict.”

On Wednesday, Israel and Hamas reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza lasting at least four days and starting Friday from 07.00 local time.

Under the agreement, Palestinian militant groups will free at least 50 hostages they took in the October 7 attack.

In return, Israel will free at least 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel has vowed to eliminate Hamas, which controls Gaza, in retaliation for its attack on October 7, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm.

Israeli officials said the Hamas attack killed around 1,200 people and took about 240 hostages.

Meanwhile, Israeli aerial bombings and ground attacks have killed more than 14,000 people in Gaza, including thousands of children.

Iran, the main source of financial and military support for Hamas, praised the Oct. 7 attack but denied any involvement in planning or carrying it out.

Tehran refuses to recognize the State of Israel and has made support for the Palestinian cause a fundamental component of its foreign policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

