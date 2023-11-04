Iran denies medical treatment to Nobel Peace Prize winner “because she doesn’t wear a headscarf”

Iran opposes the transfer ofactivist Narges Mohammadi, Nobel Peace Prize. The woman finds herself locked in Evin prison in Tehran for about two years and – as far as we know – he would not be entitled to medical treatment for having done so refused to wear the hijab, who – in a message read by his daughter and published on the Nobel website – Mohammadi described: “un means of control and repression imposed on society.”

Therefore, given the controversies of NGOs and much of the West on legitimacy of the sentence Mohammadi is serving, what is completely shocking now is thefury of the country of the ayatollahs against the activist who suffers from serious heart and lung problems. According to what was reported by the activist’s family – reports Lifegate – after having detected two veins with serious blockages and high pulmonary pressure, with a coronary angiography and a lung scan urgently needed, “the prison director announced that, according to the orders of the higher authorities, it was It was forbidden to send her to the hospital without a veil and her transfer was cancelled.”. For now, there have been no comments from Iranian authorities.

For this reason, Mohammadi’s family has launched an international appealafter reporting that “for two days and two nights, a group of women from Evin protested in the prison courtyard to send Narges Mohammadi to the hospital.”

Iran, the country that presides over the UN for the protection of human rights, is guilty of a serious violation

The incident is shocking with the status – recently achieved – of “Country that protects human rights” judging by the nomination ratified to Iran for the presidency of the Social Forum of the United Nations Council in Geneva. As Il Tempo reports, in fact, in the month of October 2023 alone, at least 78 prisoners were killed inside Iranian prisons, with a 65% increase compared to September, when 27 executions were recorded.

According to data collected byhuman rights organization Hengaw, in most cases the dead inmates were accused of drug-related crimes (35), another 33 people of murder, 4 of rape and 6 for unknown circumstances. Without forgetting the repression of the protests following the killings of the young Mahsa Amini and Armita Garawand. And the the ayatollah regime has once again come under scrutiny since last October 7th of a large part of the international community for their complicity with Hamas in the attack on Israel.

«I hope that the European Union, in protest, will desert the initiative», said theNorthern League MEP Anna Cinzia Bonfrisco in reference to the UN Forum underway in Geneva. Even more forceful was the comment by Nicola Procaccini (FdI) who defined Tehran’s presidency as “inhuman”.

