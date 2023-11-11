loading…

A Palestinian woman injured in an Israeli attack and being treated at Al Shifa Hospital, moves south from northern Gaza as Israeli tanks move deeper into the enclave, in the central Gaza Strip, November 10, 2023.

RIYADH – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on Muslim-majority countries to send weapons to Palestinians who are fighting Israeli armed forces.

“Muslim countries must arm the Palestinian people. Resistance is the only answer to Israeli violence. Countries around the world, including Muslim countries, must ensure the protection of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories,” he stressed at the Arab Summit -Islam in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Raisi is in Riyadh for an Iranian president’s first visit to Saudi in more than a decade.

He also called for “an end to trade and cooperation between Muslim countries and the Zionist formation and a boycott of Israeli-made goods.”

Raisi demanded that Israel immediately withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip. Currently, Israel is carrying out ground operations in the Gaza region, including attacking a number of hospitals there.

“Israel must immediately stop fighting in the Gaza Strip and withdraw its troops from there,” stressed Raisi.

The Iranian president also demanded an international trial against Israeli and American citizens suspected of being involved in attacks on the Gaza Strip.

