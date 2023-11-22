loading…

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called on BRICS countries to designate the Israeli government and its military as terrorist organizations for alleged war crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi asked the BRICS countries to appoint a government Israel and its military as a terrorist organization for their alleged war crimes against the Palestinian people in Gaza.

He made the request at the Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East Situation held online on Tuesday.

Iran, which officially became a BRICS member in January, has called for an emergency meeting to discuss Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Raisi urged BRICS members to use their influence to break Israel’s siege of Gaza and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.

“This fake regime must be recognized as a terrorist regime and its army considered a terrorist organization,” Raisi said, while appealing to the bloc’s members to recognize the Palestinian state’s right to self-defense while cutting ties with Tel Aviv.

“In connection with the continuous crimes (committed) and racist nature by the fake Israeli regime, the free countries (of the world) expect all governments, especially the BRICS member countries, to immediately raise the issue of severing political, economic and military relations with Israel as the main agenda,” continued Raisi, as quoted by RT, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

The Iranian president also suggested that BRICS countries open an investigation into Israel’s alleged use of illegal white phosphorus bosses and other banned weapons against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Iran, Raisi said, would support South Africa’s joint efforts – filed with four other countries on Friday at the International Criminal Court (ICC) – to investigate whether war crimes had been committed in Gaza.

However, he argued that the proposal should also make the United States (US) responsible for the killing of children carried out by the Israeli military in Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 14,000 Palestinians in Gaza since declaring war on Hamas last month, including at least 5,600 children, according to Palestinian health officials in Gaza.