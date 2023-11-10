In an event that marks a milestone in the fight against piracy of sports content in Spainthe Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has issued an unprecedented ruling that establishes fines of up to 15,000 euros for those who pirate football matches through IPTV.

This ruling represents an important advance in the protection of copyright and intellectual property in the field of the transmission of sporting events: that is, IPTV piracy. The case in question involves an individual who sold more than 100 modified electronic devices between November 2016 and March 2019.

These devices, known as “smart TV boxes”, similar to the large anti-piracy operation in Brazil, were manipulated to allow users to illegally access football matches that were protected by copyright and would normally require a channel subscription. payment.

The novelty of this ruling lies in the large fine of 15,000 euros that is imposed on those who market these hacked devices. The first defendant faces a sentence of one year in prison, compensation of more than 13,000 euros and an additional fine of 2,190 euros.

Strong message of justice to IPTV piracy

This court decision establishes an important legal precedent in Spain. The devices were sold at prices ranging between 75 and 140 euros, and allowed buyers to access content from soccer without paying monthly fees or subscriptions to legal services.

The ruling revealed that The accused promoted and sold these devices through his website and social networks, including detailed information on how to illegally access content and offering technical assistance to buyers.

The court concluded that the defendant “explained, marketed, promoted, sold and distributed” these devices for the transmission of football matches without possessing the corresponding rights.

The decision of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid is a clear reminder that authorities are cracking down on piracy IPTV in Spain. The ruling establishes an exemplary sanction that seeks to deter others from engaging in illegal activities related to the transmission of protected content.