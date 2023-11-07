Suara.com – The Indonesian Scavenger Association (IPI) collaborates with Danone Indonesia to provide assistance to the scavenger community around the Rawa Cat Final Disposal Site (TPA) in Tangerang City, Banten which recently caught fire.

As has been widely reported, the Rawa Tikus landfill burned heavily over a large area and is believed to have occurred due to extreme weather that was too hot.

The fire has been going on since 20 October and was only successfully extinguished at the end of October.

The impact caused by this fire was not only felt by residents living around the landfill area, but also scavengers whose livelihoods from collecting rubbish at the landfill were automatically stopped temporarily due to the burned land.

Based on data from the Tangerang City BPBD, of the total area of ​​the Rawa Cat landfill of 34.8 hectares, the amount of waste piled up at the Rawa Cat landfill per day is 1000 tonnes/day. However, as a result of this disaster, 27 hectares of the total land was burned to the ground.

“The humanitarian assistance that we provide is a form of concern for the condition of the scavengers who are affected by the fire at Rawa Tikus TPA. Of course, what we do is not only limited to providing assistance in the form of proper food, drinking water for hydration needs but also providing access to health care for them, as part of the #BijakBer Plastik program. Of the total of 400 scavengers at the Rawa Cat TPA, 170 of them have become part of IPI and have succeeded in getting BPJS access so that in the future we hope that IPI membership can be expanded so that BPJS access can reach all scavengers in “This landfill. We also hope that fire accidents like this will not happen again in the future,” said Karyanto Wibowo, Sustainability Director of Danone Indonesia, written on Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Danone Indonesia also provides food assistance in public kitchens along with various hydration and nutritional products that are really needed by the community in current conditions. The various aid distributed is part of Danone Indonesia’s #BijakBer Plastik commitment in implementing inclusive circular economy practices.

Initiated in 2018, the #BijakBer Plastik commitment seeks to collaborate with various partners and stakeholders to participate in three main focuses, namely, developing waste collection infrastructure, educating consumers and the public, and product packaging innovation.

“In partnership with Danone Indonesia, we set up emergency tents to serve as aid posts. This kind of assistance is really needed by the scavengers who are really feeling the impact of this disaster, so we are trying to provide support for them so that their needs can still be met. “We also want to help raise their standard of living by frequently running various joint programs,” said Pris Polly D Lengkong, General Chair of the Central Management Board of the Indonesian Scavenger Association (BPP IPI).

Karyanto again said that Danone Indonesia is committed to always providing goodness and health through various quality products while maintaining the sustainability of Indonesia’s nature with various social and environmental initiatives.

“One of the goals of our #BijakBer Plastik commitment is to build a circular economy that can have a positive economic impact on the perpetrators. The presence of scavengers certainly contributes to strengthening the implementation of a circular economy in Indonesia, so our hope is that the assistance we receive “We can provide assistance to ease their burden by meeting their very crucial needs after this disaster and of course to be able to help maintain their health from the side effects of poor sanitation and the risk of dehydration.” he closed.