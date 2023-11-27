Once Black Friday has passed, there is one last opportunity to get real bargains before Christmas, and as soon as the gift campaign begins, prices return to their original level, normally until the Three Kings pass in January.

That means that, seeing that Amazon maintains many sales from Black Friday until Monday, today is the last day to take the step and get discounts on many devices, especially the most sought after ones. This is the case of the iPad 10.9″ (2022), which continues at 499 euros in various colors.

They are 80 euros off the original price, which has not changed much since it was put on sale just a year ago, and that is because The iPad took a big leap in this aspect, exceeding 500 euros for the first timesomething that angered quite a few fans of the brand.

The iPad 10th gen (2022) is the renewal of the model that was updated in 2021. It maintains the same design by adding new colors and is powered with greater power thanks to its A14 Bionic processor,…

Despite the rush, there are many people who are clear that if they buy a tablet it is an iPad. The reason is that Apple has been providing long-lasting service for several generations of its tablets, so when you buy an iPad you know that it will last five, six or more years.

That is why for almost 600 euros it has been the best-selling tablet in the last year, so now that it has fallen for the first time to 499 euros it is surely much more worth it.

There are several categories in which this model stands out, especially if it is accompanied by the Apple Pencil and a corresponding keyboard, since that practically turns it into a laptop, so it is the best tablet for students in terms of quality and price.

Amazon offers free shipping to any part of Spain, as always on this type of orders. In addition, during the purchase process you can add Apple Care insurance against accidents and breakdowns to your order, which covers many more cases than the conventional guarantee and even has a modality that includes theft and loss.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here