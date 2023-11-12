The IO Interactive studio found itself on the ropes after Hitman: Absolution, so much so that at that time anyone could have taken over the entire organization before they got to where they are right now.

Hitman: Absolution one PCSteam Deck, Xbox, PS4 and PS5 almost meant that Square Enix chose to part with the studio preparing Project 007 by accepting some offers of even $1.

In an interview with Edge magazine (via GamesRadar+), the CEO and co-owner -Hakan Abrak- spoke about the difficulties that IO had in the years prior to the development of Hitman (2016) and ending up becoming independent.

“(Hitman) Absolution was a tough, very tough production. The game took seven years. It was completely over budget,” Abrak began by saying.

At the end of those 7 years, Abrak says that “what was fashionable then had changed. It was dead. Having worked so much and having made people work so much” he describes it as “2 years of brutal crunch” to get the game forward .

“And then came that dissatisfaction, feeling that it was our fault…”, although today the Most reviews of Hitman: Absolution are very positive.. But Abrak and his team eliminated everything and started the game that would be 2016.

This game was presented as a more elegant version of Agent 47 than that of Absolution and at first it was not wanted, but the direction returned to Abrak and all the work could continue and be done.

During that period Hitman was created and Abrak told the engineers: “We have to create this game as an MMO” and Square Enix opted for an episodic approach like Life is Strange.

His video games on PC, Xbox and PlayStation were received very well

The CEO compares it to the ‘Trojan horse’: “the idea was to sell small pieces of the game (…) with the polish of a complete one, but not with its size.”

But he received a resounding ‘no’ and describes Hitman’s first commercial efforts as “absolute s***”, many were waiting for the full release and “our Trojan horse burned down before we even reached the castle.”

However, Abrak believed that “we had made the best Hitman game, and we knew this was just the beginning”, the fact is that Square Enix did not agree with that statement.

Less than 90 days after Abrak took over as CEO in 2017, the CEO de Square Enix -Yosuke Matsuda- called him explaining that IO was leaving the company. After the commercial disappointments of Tomb Raider, Deus Ex and Hitman, he says it was “reasonable” even if it shocked him.

It proved difficult to find a buyer, and Abrak points out that “a studio of this nature requires millions of dollars a month. And it’s clear that IO Interactive hasn’t made money in almost ten years in a row.

Some companies offered $1 to take over IO, due to responsibilities, running costs, and so on.” Eventually, they bought their independence by paying more and leaving Square Enix with a minority stake in the studio.

Within three months, Abrak made layoffs and deals with Sumo Digital for financial help, making Hitman 2 cheap at the studio and raiding Hitman 3. Right now they’re continuing their James Bond game.

It is clear that IO Interactive suffered a lot after Hitman: Absolution to reach what they are nowbut who knows if this helped them perfect themselves to where they are.