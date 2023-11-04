The words of the Granata coach to DAZN at the end of the match

Salernitana’s coach, Filippo Inzaghi, spoke to Dazn at the end of the derby against Napoli. Below is what is reported.

“I asked the team to go out amid applause. We paid for the offside goal, the linesman had to call it. I put on the three strikers because I thought I would draw it. Today I’m happy because I saw the Salernitana team that I like. In this spirit we will go back out of this moment. I have a lot of new guys who are still integrating into Serie A. With Napoli it’s not easy to make so many crosses and play the game, they have sensational strength. We conceded the right amount against the Italian champions. We should have made better use of the balls dance in the middle of the area. We are working a lot mentally and we have grown from this point of view. Victories will come by following this path, we take home the applause of our people. I still don’t have a precise tactical structure in mind, my idea is to support Dia with a striker.”