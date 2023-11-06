Sanchez, who could replace Thuram, and Frattesi, who will otherwise start against Frosinone, are also hoping for a starting shirt. Arnautovic returns to the squad

Andrea Ramazzotti

6 November – MILAN

On Saturday, during the blitz in Bergamo, Simone Inzaghi made only one change (De Vrij for Bastoni) compared to the lineup capable of beating Roma. He had had six days available to let his players recover from the efforts of the match against the Giallorossi and the choice proved him right given Atalanta’s performance on the pitch. In view of the Champions League trip to Salzburg on Wednesday evening, the line will be different and there will be a significant turnover: let’s say 4-5 changes compared to two days ago.

SO TIRED

—

Today Inzaghi had the starters for the match at the Gewiss Stadium carry out a second relaxing session after the one yesterday morning. The coach noticed his great tiredness and preferred to try to lighten his muscles rather than tactically prepare for the match against the Austrians, who had already been “studied” well ten days ago, before the first leg. The match in Bergamo was very expensive: Barella covered 13.5 kilometres, Thuram sprinted continuously and at high speed, Lautaro did a great job of connecting the midfield and attack, Calhanoglu carried out the two phases without save yourself… Many would need a rest in the Champions League, but the Piacenza coach cannot and does not want to upset the starting eleven. Not because he prefers Europe to the Scudetto. In fact, maybe it’s the opposite…

EIGHTH NOW

—

Winning against Salzburg would mean qualifying for the Champions League round of 16 with two rounds to spare. The away match on Wednesday 29th against Benfica would no longer be decisive at that point and, since it fits between Juventus-Inter (26th) and Napoli-Inter (3rd December), it could be approached with more serenity. Also because first place in the Champions League group could be “targeted” on the last day, when Real Sociedad arrives at San Siro.

HOW MANY CHANGES?

—

But let’s go back to Wednesday evening and the anti-Salzburg team: Darmian will take the place of the injured Pavard, Bastoni will return to play from the 1st minute, with De Vrij on the bench. On the left lane, however, there is the desire to give Dimarco a break by focusing on Carlos Augusto, called up by the Brazilian national team. On the right, with Cuadrado still in the pits (he will return to training with his teammates on Thursday, but will only be eligible to play after the break), Dumfries has no alternative but to place Darmian on that flank, with De Vrij, Acerbi and Bastoni in the three behind behind. That doesn’t seem like an option for Salzburg. The doubt in the middle of the pitch: Calhanoglu cannot be touched, while one of Barella or Mkhitaryan could be left out to let Frattesi play from the 1st minute. However, it is not a given because putting the Italian or the Armenian on the bench is never easy for Inzaghi. A decision will be made tomorrow: if he doesn’t play on Wednesday, the former Sassuolo player will start on Sunday against Frosinone. Finally the attack: difficult to give up this Lautaro. It’s easier for Thuram to catch his breath initially, with Sanchez alongside Toro. The Chilean made an excellent impression in Bergamo and Inzaghi is keen to give him a chance. Arnautovic returns to the squad and on the bench.

November 6 – 10.08pm

