On the eve of the match against the Austrians, the Nerazzurri coach explained: “Lautaro on the bench? I have a large squad, I can rotate all the men. Dumfries? He didn’t train this morning because he was still tired: I don’t know if he’ll play from the start”

7 November 2023 (change at 19:59) – Salzburg

We need to rewind the tape to 2004-05, 19 seasons ago, the last time Inter qualified with two rounds to spare: a lifetime has passed, it’s better to go back and experience that sweet sensation again. In short, taking another three points in Austria could be decisive, also to manage the forces between now and Christmas. In the conference on the eve of the match against Salzburg, sitting next to the revived Marko Arnautovic, Simone Inzaghi reiterated that he doesn’t want jokes: he needs to get the pass tomorrow and then play for first place with Real Sociedad. “We know the importance of the match and the value of Salzburg – the Nerazzurri coach immediately put his hands forward -. They demonstrated it at San Siro where we didn’t approach the match well and only came out at a distance: they are physical, they run, they have a lot of individuality and in their stadium they will be even more dangerous, while we will have to play a great Inter match and avoid the mistakes from the first leg. It will take everything, technique and physicality together.” Among other things, in this same stadium Simone suffered one of the biggest international disappointments of his career: he was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 2018 Europa League with a thunderous 4-1.

In the last training session before leaving for Austria, Inzaghi put the highly energetic (and always decisive) Lautaro among the reserves as a bit of a surprise and, while waiting to decide on a more tangled lineup than usual (Sanchez will be there in place of Argentinian), however spoke with satisfaction about Inter’s abundance this season: “We have 15-16 starters, in every match I have to make choices and this time too I will make some changes, but it shouldn’t be a problem for me precisely because I have a large squad and the boys all respond well”. In detail, the problem is also on the right where, in addition to the knockouts of Cuadrado and Pavard, Dumfries was also unable to train: “I spoke to the doctors, Denzel is called up but I don’t know if we could use him from the start. So we might have to move Darmian up or even use Carlos Augusto on the other flank.” Consequently, changes are also expected in the defensive trio given the possible debut of Bisseck after a long benching: “Yann is working very well, he is growing and is showing signs, so he can be an option as a right-hander, but the same applies also for De Vrij”. However, the entry of Frattesi was announced, not considered by Simone to be necessarily an alternative to Barella: “They can very well play together, as they did against Salzburg in the second half. This time Davide starts, then I have to decide on the others: Nicolò or Mkhitaryan can rest and Asllani is also growing a lot.”

Having returned after a long injury, 45 days to be exact, the home idol, Marko Arnautovic, also met again at the Red Bull Arena, speaking in a hushed voice about this long period of darkness: “I’m finally well. six weeks, a difficult period for me, not only physically but also mentally because I’m not used to this situation. But now I have great desire. We have a very strong attack up front: whoever deserves it will play.” And then a few other words about the importance of this sentimental return to his homeland: “It’s a match with a lot of emotion for me: even if it’s not my city, we’re still in Austria. But I came here to win the match: there are many friends, but when you play I’m not anymore…”.

