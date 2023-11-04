Satisfied with first place in the standings, the Emilian coach is now +5 on Juventus: “Atalanta are strong and have never lost or conceded a goal at home. Carry on like this: we’re only at the eleventh matchday”

Andrea Ramazzotti

4 November – MILAN

The fifth victory in five away matches in Serie A makes Simone Inzaghi smile. Also because of the matches away from San Siro, the one at the Gewiss Stadium was the most complicated and Lautaro and his teammates overcame it with an important performance. Just as the Piacenza coach had asked on the eve of the match: “We knew it would be a difficult match, but the boys were very good and held the pitch well. We took control until the 2-0 and, even if the 2-1 reopened the match, my men deserve applause. We were facing a great team that had never lost or conceded a goal at home. It’s a good sign to win here because this is a difficult pitch, but let’s not overdo it with enthusiasm: we’re only at the eleventh matchday and the road is long. Now we have a difficult week ahead of us, with two more complicated matches, and we hope to do well already on Wednesday in the Champions League. Mortgaging the round of 16? We’ll try, but in Salzburg we’ll have an opponent up against us who will run a lot and create difficulties for us.”

PAVARD E LA ROTULA

—

The compliments continued: “The approach was the right one and Darmian’s first goal was nice because as soon as he came on and without warming up, he went to take the penalty. I asked the boys to get into the game straight away, to do well contrasts against a team that isn’t easy to play with.” Then on Pavard’s injury: “We have to wait a moment because the kneecap has come out and come back in again. The doctors have put it back in place, but I think we’ll lose him for a while. He celebrated with his teammates after the 1st -0? He had just left… But I think there was a little something for him.”

SCAMACCA GOAL

—

There was no marked controversy over Scamacca’s 1-2 goal: “It looked like a foul, but in those moments it’s not easy to decide. The referee opted to let the game continue, but he had the same yardstick throughout the match. I believe that Sozza refereed well.” Final on Lautaro and on the attack in general: “Lauty must continue like this. Everyone up front is doing well and from the next one we will also have Arnautovic back. We must continue like this”.

November 4, 2023 (modified November 4, 2023 | 8:59 pm)

