The Nerazzurri coach spoke on the eve of the away match in Bergamo: “It will be a demanding match, we will have to be concentrated and work together. Marcus has fit in well.”

Francesco Sessa

November 3 – MILAN

Concentration, physicality, clarity. These are the key words at Inter on the eve of the big match on Saturday at 6pm on the Atalanta pitch, the first match of a week which will end with the home match against Frosinone, with the away match in the Champions League against Salzburg in between . Once the event match against Roma is over, Simone Inzaghi wants to give continuity of results so as not to lose the top of the Serie A table: “It will be a demanding match, we know Atalanta well: they have an excellent coach and they are an excellent club that he is also getting results in this championship. It will be a match in which we will have to keep our concentration very high.”

the weapons of the goddess

—

The Nerazzurri coach spoke to InterTV: “We must play with the clarity we have had in the last few games, we are facing a team that has both technical and physical qualities.” Physicality will be one of the keys to the match: “But both teams have many weapons at their disposal, it will be a tough match on a pitch that is anything but simple.” Speaking of the field factor, Atalanta have not yet conceded a goal at home in this championship: “A further stimulus? The match offers many. We face a team that is very attentive defensively, we will have to be good from this point of view.”

thuram

—

If Atalanta holds up well behind, they can be dangerous up front: “We will always have to be very concentrated, in the last few games we have done very well on a defensive level. Tomorrow the boys will be under a lot of pressure, we will have to be good in moments of suffering by working all together.” Finally, there is space for a few words on the man of the moment, Marcus Thuram, who scored in the last two days of the championship: “He has been very good up to this moment, but all the boys are working very well together from day one. Thuram has fitted in in the best possible way thanks to everyone’s help, he still has room for improvement and must continue to work as he is doing every day when he shows up at Appiano Gentile”.

November 3, 2023 (modified November 3, 2023 | 4:54 pm)

