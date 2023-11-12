Darmian confirmed, who on the eve seemed destined for the bench. Possible Thuram-Sanchez relay in the second half

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 12th – 1.30pm – MILAN

The “starters” to regain the solitary top of the rankings. No accounts or calculations for Inzaghi. The break for the national teams and the turnover made at the beginning of Wednesday’s match on the Salzburg pitch help him: against Frosinone this evening the Piacenza coach will field all the starting players, including Darmian who in the previous tests seemed destined for the bench. The objective is twofold: respond to Juventus’ victory against Cagliari and arrive at the Italian derby on November 26th alone at the top.

very titular

In front of goalkeeper Sommer, therefore, there will be space for Darmian, Acerbi and Bastoni. The former Lazio centre-back is a little tired, but as usual he recovered and didn’t hold back. If there is a need for a substitution in the second half, De Vrij is ready, but Ace will be in his place at the start. Darmian looked like he could start from the bench and then replace a Dumfries team that wasn’t at its best after the muscle strain that kept him out of the Champions League. And instead Matteo, a very regular addition (he took Skriniar’s place last year and now that of the injured Pavard), will be the “hand man” on the right, with Bisseck initially on the bench.

thuram ok

In midfield, as mentioned, there is space for the returning Dumfries on the right and for Dimarco on the left. The latter was on the bench in Salzburg and has a lot of desire. The three in the middle will be Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan, with Frattesi who will start from the bench after having been a starter in the Champions League. Lautaro Martinez returns to the attack from the 1st minute, having scored his second goal with the Nerazzurri shirt against Frosinone in 2018-19 (after that another 114 came…). Alongside him is Thuram who has worked off some tiredness and will not, at least initially, give way to Sanchez. Maybe there will be a relay between the two in the second half.

