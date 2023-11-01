The players had asked him for an extra day off on Sunday, but he was adamant: the restart was yesterday because Atalanta are on Saturday. He doesn’t want distractions in pre-break matches. The approach in the Bergamo away match must be similar to that of the match against the Giallorossi

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 1st – MILAN

Simone Inzaghi closed the Inter-Roma chapter yesterday, at the resumption of training, by congratulating the team for the performance offered against the Giallorossi, but he also used Sunday afternoon’s test to ask for an additional effort in the next three matches against Atalanta, Salzburg and Frosinone, the ones that will lead to the November break. His team was perfect in terms of results after the October stoppage of the national teams (Turin, Salzburg and Rome were beaten) and the Piacenza coach asked for an encore in the three matches scheduled from Saturday to November 12th. In order to arrive at the next break with first place in the league table and qualification for the Champions League round of 16 in your pocket. Banal? Definitely logical. Simone looks at the calendar (even though in public he rightly says to think about one match at a time) and knows that between the end of November and December there will be very tough matches on the pitches of Juventus and Napoli (just to give two examples). Getting there with a certain ranking, but above all with the group cemented and strengthened by a series of important results is considered crucial. Especially on a mental level. Because the ghosts of the past never return and because the desire is to write a winning story that culminates with the second star.

CONGRATULATIONS AND NO MORE DAY

—

On Sunday after the 1-0 against Roma the players tried to ask their manager for an extra day of rest. They were hoping for the… euphoria factor and instead Inzaghi was adamant, indicating yesterday for the resumption of training. Maybe he would have given the team the deserved reward if the Bergamo match had been scheduled for Sunday, but playing on Saturday… On the other hand, yesterday at Pinetina he complimented the locker room on their attitude against Roma. I want to see it in the next matches too, the meaning of his words, because it is with the intensity, the right mentality and tactical attention that Inter can put anyone in difficulty. Inzaghi liked everything about the match against Mourinho’s team, from the preventive markings to prevent Lukaku and El Shaarawy from moving, to the continuous search for width, through to the patience and balance shown. The match was rewatched and it was confirmed that Inter started strong and that they deserved to take the lead due to the opportunities created in the first 15-20 minutes. This didn’t happen and last year, on similar occasions, the team fell apart in the second half. This time (but it’s not the first time in 2023-24), however, she continued to play, made a tactical effort to respect the match plan and deservedly found the advantage on an action studied in training: the midfielder’s throw (Asllani) to cut the field to widen the play, Dimarco’s low cross behind the defensive line where Thuram hit. There was nothing accidental about that 1-0.

PEDAL HARD

—

After the second big match won out of two, the rankings are now smiling, but Inzaghi knows that we are at the beginning, not even a third of the way in the championship, and that the others will not give up. There is still some pedaling to do and he considers the trip to Bergamo a truly convincing test to understand the state of health of his training. Because if it is true that so far, in Serie A, away from the Meazza, Inter have only won (without ever conceding a goal), it is undeniable that they have never faced an opponent of the Goddess’ worth. This is why, speaking to the team, he stressed the issue of maximum concentration and the right mentality seen against Roma. Without them the afternoon in Bergamo could turn into an ordeal. He has no doubts that the group will follow him as they have done so far: compared to last season he sees a ferocious concentration and crazy conviction. Perhaps the result of winning the final of the last Champions League or of the purchases of talented players (Frattesi and Carlos Augusto) and international depth (Sommer, Pavard, Cuadrado and Sanchez). He is certainly convinced that this Inter has taken a step forward mentally because they now have a group of starters expanded to 16-17 members. Waiting for the recoveries of Arnautovic and Cuadrado. With them, Inter will be at its full strength and at its maximum potential.

November 1, 2023 (modified November 1, 2023 | 6:32 pm)

