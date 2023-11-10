The Nerazzurri coach replaces 60% of the players who get a yellow card, with an average stay on the pitch of 16 minutes. But the fans no longer protest

Matteo Nava

November 10 – 08:10 – MILAN

Only Simone Inzaghi’s passion for the 3-5-2 is greater than the coach’s intolerance for yellow cards. Jokes aside: this is a strong precaution, a sort of preventative cover to prevent a physiological drop in individual concentration from compromising the match. The reason for Inzaghi’s very frequent changes of cautioned players is evident, but the fans have not always appreciated such systematicity in the past, pointing out that he lacked flexibility from case to case. Recently, however, the issue has come back to the surface and something has changed compared to previous seasons.

action and reaction

—

In Salzburg-Inter the Nerazzurri received two yellow cards, both of which were replaced: Stefan De Vrij for Yann Aurel Bisseck at half-time, Kristjan Asllani for Hakan Calhanoglu in the 61st minute. However, if in the past similar changes had weakened the team with widespread grumbling among fans, now the squad at Inzaghi’s disposal partially shields him from these criticisms. The Dutch and the Albanian, for example, were among the best on the pitch in Austria. The level of the second rows available to the coach has in fact improved and even more so the Piacenza coach can follow his instinct: if there is a yellow card, it is better to remove him. Inter’s 26 yellow cards of the season led to 16 substitutions, over 60%.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

The recurring data

—

Only three were not “affected” by the Inzaghi law, but the only one who really counts is Francesco Acerbi: Davide Frattesi and Carlos Augusto were in fact warned by substitutes and in those cases the mechanism is not activated. The midfield is the department that worries the coach the most: Calhanoglu has been changed four times out of four after a yellow card, while Nicolò Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan are both on three out of three. And then once each Lautaro Martinez, Bisseck, Benjamin Pavard, Denzel Dumfries and Asllani, without the progress of the match having an unequivocal impact: it happened both in delicate and balanced matches (from Real Sociedad to Roma) as well as in already downhill races. If we delve further, it emerges that for these 16 yellow card substitutions the average is 16 minutes spent on the pitch for each player involved, a sort of reaction and “digestion” time of the coach to the referee’s sanction. In reality the actual playing time is less than a quarter of an hour, because the average rises for those who get the card in the first half and don’t come out for obvious reasons before the break, just like Bisseck in Salzburg, Mkhitaryan in away against the Austrians or Pavard against Roma. The substance has therefore never changed, but as long as the results are the best of all the Italian teams, those substitutions are no longer indigestible to any fan.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED