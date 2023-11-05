The production company behind the acclaimed animated series Invincible, Skybound Entertainment, has acquired the Spike & Mike Animation Festival

Skybound Entertainment, the company behind the animated series Invincible, has acquired the Spike & Mike Festival, with plans to revive them. Marge Dean, studio head of Skybound Entertainment, announced the news at the Animation Industry Conference (TAAFI) in Toronto.

The festival started in the United States through Mellow Manor Productions, Inc., a company founded by Craig “Spike” Decker and Mike Gribble, known as Spike & Mike in Riverside, California in the 1970s as a means to promote rock bands and special screenings of horror films, as well as classic films. It is named after Riverside’s famous Victorian house, “The Manor,” where Spike, Mike and many others lived in a community compound. The Manor was the flagship and original production house of the Festival. After spending mid-1977 handing out flyers for the Fantastic Animation Festival, they focused on presenting a series of animated films and booking the Animation Festival at venues across the country, which eventually turned into a 50-city tour.

The festival is known today for launching the careers of industry professionals such as Pete Docter (Inside Out), Matt Stone and Trey Parker (South Park) and John Lasseter (Toy Story).

About the acquisition

Dean said he will look to honor the cherished brand by relaunching the event, making animated shorts available digitally, highlighting current talent in the animation industry through collaborations and reintroducing the Spike & Mike library. Festival details are still in the works, but awards initiatives include development opportunities, project stipends and acquisitions.

Festival categories include the original “Spike & Mike’s Festival of Animation,” “Spike & Mike’s Sick & Twisted” (for adult/NSFW animated content) and “Spike & Mike’s Arty Farty” (for ambitious content).

“I am incredibly grateful for Skybound’s respect and understanding of what the Spike & Mike brand has accomplished and what we can continue to offer. “I’m excited to see what they are able to do for Spike & Mike’s existing work and look forward to developing a new chapter with them,” said Craig “Spike” Decker, co-founder of Spike & Mike.

“Spike & Mike has been a vital platform for creative voices in animation,” Dean said. “There would be no place for shows like Invincible to exist without their efforts to develop a safe space for creators to express both the uplifting and the introspective or the ‘sick and twisted’ in an incredibly innovative, complex and limitless art form.”

For animators interested in appearing as part of “Skybound Presents: Spike & Mike’s Festival of Animation,” submissions for animated short films are now open online across (US, Canada and UK only). Submissions for “Skybound Presents: Spike and Mike’s Animation Library” are open to participants from around the world.

You can watch the video presentation of Skybound below

Fuente: Variety