Based on the comics by Robert Kirkman, season 2 of Invincible lands in the Prime Video catalog this Friday, November 3, 2023.

There is nothing left to enjoy in the Prime Video catalog of season 2 of Invincible, the successful serie platform animation based on comics Robert Kirkman made by the author himself.

Although not much has been revealed about the new episodes, Kirkman himself has confirmed that this season will address the topic of multiverses that is so fashionable right now in the productions of Superheros.

However, many fans wonder if Robert Kirkman’s series will go further and, like the comics, Mark Grayson He will end up teaming up with a certain wall-crawling friend and neighbor.

Will we see Spider-Man in Invincible?

During an interview with The Hollywood Handle, he was asked Simon Racioppashowrunner of the series Prime Videoabout a possible crossover with Spider-Man emulating the comics. While noting that it’s not up to him and that this is still something fans will have to “wait and see,” Racioppa was optimistic about that possibility.

“I would love to have crossovers with everyone, with DC, with Marvel, with all these other characters. I mean… in our series you have to wait and see if that’s something that can happen or not.

I would love for that to happen, you know, it’s very complicated nowadays, for Marvel they sometimes license their characters to other studios. So crossing over on television is much more difficult than in the comics,” explains the showrunner.

In the comics, Mark Grayson meets the webhead in Marvel Team-Up #14, which joins Invincible #33. In one of the trailers for the new season, you can glimpse the image of the comic’s cover very briefly, which has caused fans to speculate about this possibility.

season 2 of Invincible premieres in the Prime Video catalog this Friday, November 3, 2023. Do you think we’ll see Spider-Man in a future episode of the series? Tell us in our comments section.