We already informed you about the return of Chapter 1 and how it had doubled the number of players, and today we bring interesting news for Fortnite fans, very attentive. They relate to your latest content.

As we have learned, it seems that a collaboration with Invincible. According to Forbes, the “Invincible” series will join Fortnite with skins for characters like Invincible, Omni-Man and Atom Even, as well as accessories. The date and prices are yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to arrive soon, possibly in the next store update.

This is what is shown:

What do you think about it? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage on Fortnite at this link. And you already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

