One of the scenes from episode 4 of the second season of Invincible has opened the debate about Omni-Man’s power level.

Invincible season 2 has sparked a lot of debate regarding Omni-Man’s power level.

Join the conversation

It is known that season 2 of Invincible was divided into two parts, the first batch of episodes premiering this yearwhich have delved even deeper into the adventures of Mark Graysonwho has tried to rebuild his life while facing various threats, giving way to great moments that will demonstrate the worth of this superhero.

In addition, Omni-Man’s influence on each of the events of the second season remains very strongas Mark is still trying to overcome the betrayal of his father, who proved to be overwhelmingly powerful, to the point of almost ending his own son’s life.

However, episode 4 of the second season of Invincible has generated a great debate within the fandom with respect to power level Omni-Mansince everything seems to indicate that this character is much stronger than is thought, to the point that he could be able to face other equally strong heroes.

Omni-Man’s power level sparks a huge debate within the fandom

The second season of Invincible introduced the Viltrumitesincredibly powerful beings that are capable of destroying anything in their path, being Omni-Man a clear example of this, since this “hero” belongs to this disturbing race, as was revealed in the first season.

Nevertheless, The arrival of the Viltrumites has generated many concerns within the fandomsince these beings showed their immeasurable power in moments, which led followers to wonder how strong Omni-Man really iswho together with Mark had to face three of these new Viltrumites, being defeated by these beings who left Mark a disturbing mission.

But this has not been the only interesting detail that has left Invincible season 2 episode 4since in a scene at the beginning of this chapter you see Omni-Man standing just outside a black hole resisting its pullthis being a fascinating feat that has generated interest in some fans, who have marveled at the power of this character.

Obviously, Omni-Man is one of the most powerful characters in Invincible, which has shown incredible abilities that are very similar to Superman’s powerswhich has made fans feel a deep interest in this “hero”, to the point of carrying out some hypothetical fights against other superheroes, given the level of power that Nollan Grayson holds.

In fact, because of this opening scene in episode 4some fans have even wondered if Omni-Man would be able to defeat characters like the Patriot from the series The Boys or Superman himself, generating an intense debate in which some have highlighted the qualities of Nollan Grayson and others have commented that despite his great power, he would not be able to defeat the other characters with whom he is compared.

some fans have pointed out that the scene in which Omni-Man finds himself in front of a black hole is not enough as if to declare that this character could be stronger than Superman or the other heroes with whom they have been compared during this intense debate, since many highlight that it is not such an impressive feat, since other heroes have performed feats more astonishing than those of this controversial character.

Without a doubt, Omni-Man is a very controversial character who has been the object of interest among fans since the first season. of Invincible, because his immeasurable strength and his twisted loyalty to his race, the Viltrumites have made this individual very complex, which has led many followers to make various comparisons of this individual with characters from other IPs.

Join the conversation