Epic Games It continues to surprise Fortnite fans with collaborations with franchises from the world of entertainment and apparently the next one will be with a comics and anime IP, but curiously it caught the attention of fans because it will include a nerf to one of the most important features. prominent features of one of his characters.

We are referring to Invincible, a comic and anime that recently premiered its Season 2 in Prime Video. In order to promote it, Skybound Entertainment apparently would ally with Epic Games to bring content from the franchise to Fortnite soon.

We know this because users have already examined the new version of the game and found obvious clues that Invincible content should be arriving soon and would include skins, pickaxes and more.

Will Invincible’s Omni-Man have his butt nerfed in Fortnite?

What caught the most attention is that after a quick check, the users saw that there is something strange with the butt of Omni-ManInvincible’s father.

This can be seen with the naked eye when Omni-Man dances with a gesture in-game. The model clearly looks rather flat.

Apparently, what happens is that the Omni-Man model does have volume in the buttocksbut it is not possible to appreciate it when the back is turned, since the technique cel-shading It does not reveal the depth.

The buttocks are a little more volumetric when the character is on his side, but, in any case, fans believe that even in profile, Omni-Man’s buttocks should be a little more pronounced, especially when compared to the version that we see in Mortal Kombat 1.

Fans were quick to point out the differences in the proportions of Omni-Man’s butt

As for the release date, it is unknown when the Invincible content would arrive in Fortnite, but there is speculation about the possibility of it being part of the next Battle Passalthough it is not ruled out that it reaches the store in the following days.

Do you think Invincible’s Omni-Man’s butt is nerfed in Fortnite?

